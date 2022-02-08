Aaron Lewis Has No. 1 Selling Country Album in America

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Aaron Lewis’ latest release, Frayed at Both Ends is the #1 selling album in America this week based on physical sales and digital downloads.

Lewis’ unfiltered take on long-forgotten country was built around songs he had written with friends and allowed the room to give the emotional charge and musicianship full rein.

With a core band of Academy of Country Music (ACM) Guitarist of the Year, Tom Bukovac, Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion band leader Biff Watson and bluegrass award winner Seth Taylor Frayed was a real record capturing human interaction and a voice many know from Lewis’ time in the rock band, Staind. Also appearing Frayed is Grammy-winning Dan Tyminski on acoustic and mandolin, dobroist Ben Kitterman, Jim Moose Brown on keyboards and Sturgill Simpson’s slide and baritone where needed.

Lewis says in the press release, “The players assembled are beyond the very best,” Lewis says. “To hear them in a room is so much more than just what they play, you feel the intentions and emotions of the songs. To strip things back this far is scary, but with players this good, it also turns into something thrilling.”

After 10 years in Nashville, having dedicated a sizable portion of his life country music, Lewis wanted to cut to the core of what the music meant to him. “This is how people who need to work are actually living their lives. Mistakes get made, consequences happen, hearts get broken – and then you have to deal with that. Frayed deals with those things.

Mixed by Chris Lord-Algae, the 5-time Grammy-winning engineer captured the warmth of the reckonings that once made country such a good place to drown one’s sorrows and figure out how to move on from what can sometimes be, the wreckage of life.

This is Lewis’ third No. 1 Billboard country music debut, State Line and Sinner also sat atop the chart upon their releases. For full tour date information, visit his official website HERE.