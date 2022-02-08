Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live Concert Show Announced – Complete With Real Marriages

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Pictures and Peacock today announced a major movie concert event for the new Universal Pictures film Marry Me, with global superstar Jennifer Lopez and worldwide Latin artist Maluma performing hit songs from the movie soundtrack.

Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live, a one-hour concert event, will debut exclusively on @peacocktv on TikTok at 9pm EST on February 8, will then stream on Peacock, air on E! and air in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo on February 10.

In Marry Me, Lopez stars as superstar singer Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as math teacher Charlie Gilbert, total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other.

Lopez will perform multiple songs from Marry Me, including her title duet with Maluma and anthem “On My Way.” Maluma will also perform an acoustic version of his song “Segundo,” featuring guitarist Edgar Barrera.

In addition, four real-world couples will be married during the concert, inspired by the film’s sweeping romance about the power of love to overcome any obstacle. The couples, one of which is the winner of iHeartRadio’s MYfm Marry Me contest, will be married during the concert, with both performers in attendance.

The concert special is directed by 14-time Emmy award winner Glenn Weiss and is executive produced by the multiple Emmy-winning team of Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, founders of White Cherry Entertainment. The show will be recorded live at the Dolby Family Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Per the press release, “Marry Me is a film bursting with emotion, glamour and, of course, incredible music,” said Dwight Caines, President of Domestic Marketing for Universal Pictures. “We couldn’t think of a more perfect way to launch this film, than to allow audiences the chance to experience the joy of seeing these powerhouse superstars perform on stage together.”

Marry Me arrives in theaters and streaming only on Peacock this Valentine’s Day.