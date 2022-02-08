KISS Postpone Australian Tour Due to Border Issues

AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – KISS have announced their anticipated return to the land down under has been postponed until August / September, stating border issues.

The Australian leg of the band’s “End of the Road” tour was scheduled to begin in late March. However, TEG Live and One World Entertainment have released a statement that, “the recent announcement that Western Australia’s borders will remain closed for an indefinite period of time” is the reason for the reschedule. With the western part of the country closed, Perth would be left out of the current tour itinerary and KISS “do not want to leave Perth out of the equation”.

This isn’t the first, second or third adjustment to the Australian leg of the tour. Originally scheduled for 2019, the tour was cancelled due to front man Paul Stanley falling ill to COVID, it was rescheduled for November 2021 before postponing to March/April and now has been pushed to August/September.

