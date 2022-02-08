Current Members of Alice In Chains Sell Rights to Round Hill

(CelebrityAccess) – Round Hill have acquired music rights and royalties from the band Alice in Chains. This is not to be confused with Primary Wave’s acquired music rights and royalties. They’ve each got the rights of a different set of band members.

Round Hill is working with the surviving members of the band, guitarist Jerry Cantrell, drummer Sean Kinney, Bassist Mike Inez and current lead singer William Duvall. Compared to Primary Wave, Round Hill gets a larger catalogue, covering more recent works not involving renowned late front man, Layne Stanley (who died in 2002 of a drug overdose). The deal covers publishing, masters and neighbouring rights of 94 compositions and 159 recordings.

Round Hill CEO Josh Gruss says: “Over more than three decades Alice In Chains has cemented its place in the annals of rock history. As one of the greatest bands of their generation they helped trail blaze a global musical movement and their songwriting, recording and performances have remained consistently exceptional ever since. Seeing them perform at Lollapalooza in 1993 changed my life and now it’s happening again. I couldn’t be more excited”.

Alice in Chain’s released their most recent album, Rainer Fog in 2018.

(RELATED) – See Below for News Story on Primary Wave Acquisition (Posted Feb 7, 2022)

(CelebrityAccess) – The catalog buys just keep on coming as music publisher Primary Wave announced the acquisition of music rights from the estates of original lead singer Layne Staley and bassist Mike Starr of the noted grunge band Alice In Chains.

The deal will see Primary Wave acquire a stake in both the recorded music catalogs of Starr and Staley, as well as the master royalty income stream.

Alice In Chains music encompassed in the deal includes “Man In the Box,” “Rooster,” and “No Excuses,” as well as their 1992 hit “Would” which was featured in the film “Singles” in 1995.

The deal will also give both estates access to Primary Wave’s marketing, branding, digital, and publishing teams to assist in exploiting the material in the catalogs.

“Primary Wave is pleased to partner with the estates of Layne Staley and Mike Starr to honor their musical legacies as part of the classic era lineup of Alice In Chains, who created the amazing songs and records that comprise the albums Dirt and Facelift, and the acoustic EPs, Jar of Flies and Sap. These projects represent the greatest works from one of the best artists of the iconic ’90’s Seattle based grunge era,” said Primary Wave Music’s David Weitzman.