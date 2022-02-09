Eric Church Announces Stadium Show With Brothers Osborne and Parker McCollum

MILWAUKEE (CelebrityAccess) – As Eric Church’s “The Gather Again” tour continues to roll on, Church has announced a blockbuster of a show for Memorial Weekend.

The Entertainer of the Year has announced a one-of-a-kind headlining show at Milwaukee’s American Family Field on May 28. Joining the Chief for the newly announced show, are nine-time Grammy nominees and current Country Music Association (CMA) Vocal Duo of the Year, Brothers Osborne along with MusicRow’s Breakout Artist of the Year, Parker McCollum.

“Back in 2006, I think I was first-of-six booked at Country Thunder, but it was the big stage,” says Church via the press release. “Sinners had just been released … and the next year I remember playing Kelly’s Bleachers and half the room was there to see us play, the other half had no idea who we were. The next time we played, those 378 people brought friends … and that never really stopped. This time I’m bringing friends with me, too. See you on May 28, Milwaukee.”

Fans of the red hot country star call themselves the “Church Choir”, the same name of Church’s fan club. Members of the Church Choir will have the opportunity to gather together for a pre-show hangout by adding the “Church Choir Pre-Show Gathering” during their pre-sale to receive early entry to the show, access to the gathering, food, two drink tickets, a special gift and giveaways. Open to the general public on the day of the show, will be a pop-up store with tailgate games, These Boots by Lucchese (Church’s exclusive signature boot line) and other on-site activities.

Maryland born and raised duo, Brothers Osborne stand as nine-time Grammy nominees and are nominated for Best Country Album (Skeletons) and Best Country Duo/Group (Younger Me) at the upcoming telecast. In addition to numerous CMA and ACM awards, they also received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019. They’re lastest release, Skeletons dropped January 21.

Singer/Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy last fall. McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with “Pretty Heart” from his Hollywood Gold album. He earned his first ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year in 2021 and made his Grand Ole Opry debut in February 2021.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 18 via EricChurch.com