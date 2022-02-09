Ed Sheeran Announces Release Date for New Taylor Swift Song Collaboration

(CelebrityAccess) – Ed Sheeran announced that he and Taylor Swift have teamed up for a new song. While attending the 2022 BRIT Awards on February 8, Sheeran told LADbible on the red carpet that his track with Swift comes out this Friday. He confirmed that Swift will feature on the reworked version of his 2021 song, “The Joker and the King”.

Sheeran didn’t share any other details surrounding the song but fans on social media have been speculating that collaboration was on its way. Social media sleuths first discovered Swift had a songwriting credit on Sheeran’s song via a lyric video on YouTube. Once Sheeran released his music video for “Overpass Graffiti”, social media discovered that he was wearing a “Taylor Swift” patch on the back of his jacket. Another “not so subtle” sign was when Swift carved an equal sign into the wedding cake in her video for “I Bet You Think About Me”.

The pair last worked together on “Run”, taken from Swift’s album, Red (Taylor’s Version), and have duets on 2012’s “Everything Has Changed” and 2017’s “End Game”. You can listen to a snipper of the song below.