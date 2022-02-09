Linktree Enters Partnerships With Bandsintown, SoundCloud, Community, and Audiomack

MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) – Linktree, the market-leading linking platform, announced its integration with Bandsintown, as well as Audiomack and SoundCloud, delivering value and functionality across the music landscape. Linktree offers key feature updates that enable the discovery of content and a centralized destination for all avenues of monetization: touring, streaming, and merchandise.

With the Bandsintown integration, the number one concert discovery platform with 68 million registered users, artists will have the ability to add their own tour dates in the Bandsintown For Artists dashboard and then display the dates and ticket links via a Bandsintown integration on their Linktree. Linktree users can easily discover the shows of their searched artist, right in their area.

Linktree’s addition of Audiomack and SoundCloud allows creators to display full length tracks from playlists, albums, and songs instantly from Audiomack, as well as audio previews on SoundCloud. Both embeds display playlists directly on Linktree.

Linktree has also launched an exclusive partnership with text messaging platform, Community with an initial feature in a new Community.com link. This allows the platform’s users to collect SMS sign-ups directly on Linktree.

Artists as diverse as The Strokes, Shakira, Wiz Khalifa, and Remi Wolf depend on Linktree as their primary online home to host everything that’s important to them and build their online universe. Linktree successfully serves these users by aggregating links, and now with Shopify updates, Bandsintown, and improved Music Link features, the linking platform empowers fans to connect with artists, make purchases, and access content.