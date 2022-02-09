5 Embarrassing Email Mistakes Musicians

(Hypebot) — The only thing standing between you and where you want to be is the right opportunity, but a poorly written email can ruin everything. We can help.

A guest post by James Shotwell of Haulix.

Forget what the Wu-Tang Clan said. Until you are rich enough to ease your worries by throwing money at problems without a second thought, cash does not rule everything around you. That title is reserved for email.

Think about it for a second. What is the first thing you check everything morning? Your inbox. What is (typically) the most important tool throughout your work day? Email.

Email is the backbone of everything. Particularly right now, as the world continues to work through a global pandemic, our inboxes have never been more important. They also have been this crowded.

We have told you repeatedly about the value of email. Still, not a week goes by without someone writing us and making one of several glaring errors that leave us with no option other than to pass on their submission. Why? Because professionalism matters. If you can’t be bothered to learn the name of the person you’re emailing, then you shouldn’t be shocked when they don’t respond.

In this Music Biz update, host James Shotwell reviews the basic elements of any successful email. He explains the most common mistakes he sees artists make weekly and offers suggestions to avoid those problems in the future. Check it out:

