Allegedly Drunken Mick Jagger Impersonator Arrested In Florida

NAPLES, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Police in Naples nabbed a Florida man on Monday after he was accused of drunkenly picking fights with the patrons of a local restaurant while claiming to be Mick Jagger.

According to NBC affiliate WBBH-TV, Naples police arrested 59-year-old Eugene Bingham after being flagged down by a woman who said, “a drunk male in a red shirt is yelling at people claiming he is Mick Jagger.”

Officers stopped Bingham in a nearby park and allegedly engaged in a physical scuffle with police before he requested to be left alone by the investigating officers.

However, the police instead arrested Bingham and charged him with disorderly intoxication and battery on a member of law enforcement, according to WBBH.

Police told WBBH that Bingham allegedly told them “don’t f—k with me, leave me the f—k alone,” before he vomited in the back of a police cruiser.

Following his arrest, the authorities were contacted by the manager of another area restaurant who claimed that Bingham had been kicked out of said restaurant three times on Monday night for being intoxicated and disruptive.

The manager said the final straw was when Bingham mounted the stage and interrupted a local band’s performance, which may, or may not have been improved by the impromptu intrusion.