Oak View Group Partners With Wembley Stadium And The Jacksonville Jaguars

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and consultancy Oak View Group announced it is partnering with FA, the operators of London’s Wembley Stadium, to develop and expand sponsorships, content and other opportunities for the world-famous sports and entertainment venue.

The deal will see Oak View Group collaborate with the Wembley Stadium’s team to leverage Oak View Group’s international reach as the stadium prepares for its 100th birthday next year.

As part of the lead up to the anniversary events next year, the partnership will seek to develop additional programming and events at the stadium.

Additionally, Oak View Group also announced a partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who currently rely on Wembley Stadium as their “home away from home.” Last year, the Jags announced plans to play one of their home games in London as part of their regular season games.

OVG will be working with the team to develop additional UK-based commercial opportunities.

“Wembley Stadium is a global icon, known the world over for hosting some of the most historic moments in sport and live music and we are incredibly proud of its addition to the OVG family. As venue owners and operators, OVG knows the importance of maximising sponsorship opportunities and deliver a year-round calendar of brilliant events. We look forward to what we know will be an innovative and productive partnership working with the topflight team at Wembley Stadium and The FA,” said OVG CEO Tim Leiweke.

Mark Burrows, FA Chief Operating Officer, added: “We’re delighted to partner with Oak View Group, which will open up new and exciting sponsorship and content opportunities for Wembley Stadium. We’re very proud to welcome millions of people to our stadium each year for iconic sporting and music events, and this partnership will help us to build on that and ensure we continue to provide world-class experiences for those who visit.”