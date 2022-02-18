Jhared “Jae” Brown Named Vice President of A&R at Island Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Jhared “Jae” Brown has been appointed Vice President, A&R of Island Records in the US. He will be based in New York and report to Imran Majid and Justin Eshak, co-CEO’s of Island.

Brown brings his expertise to Island after two years at Indie label Rostrum Records as VP of A&R. He worked on the career of Rich the Kid (signed by Brown) while developing a roster of rising stars including DC the Don. He also spent three years at Interscope in a dual product manager/A&R role. He worked alongside the team responsible for Kendrick Lamar’s Damn album. After Interscope, he moved to Capitol Records/Motown for two years, working closely with TM88 and BJ the Chicago Kid.

Per the media release, Brown says, “I’m extremely excited to be joining the Island family. I’ve long admired Imran and Justin’s ability to discover, develop and break young superstars. I look forward to working within their A&R and marketing systems, and making my contribution to the future of such a legendary label.”