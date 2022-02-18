Universal Music Group Partners With Curio as Global Outlet for Official Label and Artist NFTs

(CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Group (UMG) has named Curio as the only global outlet for future officially licensed NFT projects from their major record labels, operating companies and recording artists worldwide. The NFT platform works with entertainment brands and musical artists, alike.

Under this collaboration, UMG will be able to leverae Curio’s technology, exclusive partnerships and fan engagement networks to create and lauch NFT projects from its roster of artists and labels. The companies are already working together on the first wave of projects, per the media release. The first issue is scheduled for MArch from EMI / Capitol Music Group (CMG) and artist Calum Scott.

Curio launched in 2020 and dropped its first NFTs in February 2021. Since then, the number has risen to 75,000 NFTs with leading entertainment brands across the industry in film, TV, novels, and music. Curio’s executives include Marc Geiger, former global head of music at WME as an investor and advisor and veteran manager, Dan Dymtrow as head of music & influence, NFT.

Per the media release, Michael Nash, UMG’s executive vice president, digital strategy, said: “UMG and our labels are focused on developing NFT projects that authentically engage and speak to our artists’ fanbases and new audiences. With Curio, our labels will have a secure and dedicated platform to host these premium projects and provide new opportunities for collectors and fans from around the world to acquire unique pieces, inspired by their favourite artists and labels. UMG is focused on developing new opportunities in this space that place our artists and labels at the forefront, working to ensure that the evolution of Web3 provides exciting new avenues for their creativity.”