Toronto Rapper Top5 Officially Charged With Murder

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Toronto rapper Top5 has been on the run from the law after he was accused of killing Hashim Omar Hashi in January 2021. According to a CTV News report, he’s running no more. American officials have released him to the Toronto police where he’s being charged with first-degree murder.

The United States District Court for the Central District of California say Top5 identified as “a fugitive from the Government of Canada” signed an affidavit of consent to extradition to his home country on December 9, 2021. Top, (born Hassan Abdibarik Ali), had been living in Los Angeles, promoting his new music after posting bail and cutting off an ankle monitor, as reported by hiphopdx.

CTV reports that Top5 is a member of the “Go Getem Gang” which have alleged involvement in the shooting death of 20-year old Hashi. The accounting student was mistaken for a person the shooters thought killed Top5’s brother, Said Ali (aka “Foolish”). Hashi was gunned down outside his parking lot in January 2021.

In the court filing it states that Top5 is not the suspected gunman, but a passenger in the same vehicle. He is scheduled for a Friday morning appearance in Toronto court, and it is unclear if he has a lawyer.