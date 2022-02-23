BTS Announce Four-Night Residency Run at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – K-pop titans BTS announce a four-night stand at the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Big Hit Music announced February 23 that BTS are set to return to the US, bringing their “Permission to Dance on Stage” concert to Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

All four dates announced will be broadcast live nearby at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in what is being promoted as a “live play” livestream event. Billboard reports the last day of their residency will stream worldwide.

Their landing in the states is the first since the group held a short residency at SoFi Stadium in November and December 2021. Soon after that short residency, numerous members of BTS tested positive for COVID-19, most recently band member V (Kim Taehyung), who assured the BTS Army that he was okay via social media last week. The singer told his fans in the first video, “Thank you for worrying about me, I’ve fully recovered thanks to you.” His second message written in English read, “You’re sweet to worry have a good day.” The 26-year-old revealed that he “watched movies, listened to music, enjoyed time thinking (about life), slept, played games, napped” during his quarantine and time flew.

RM, Suga, and Jimin tested positive for COVID in December and January. They came together for a live session this month and spoke of their coronavirus experience.

Last week, the K-pop superstars announced they would be holding the South Korean leg of their tour next month at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12 and 13. Like the Vegas shows, their March 10 and 13 shows will be streamed online in real time, while their March 12 show will be available for “live viewing” in theatres worldwide. It will be their first time back in South Korea after nearly 2.5 years, having been there last in October 2019.

BTS member, Jungkook most recently entered the Billboard Hot 100 with his solo song, “Stay Alive”, debuting at No. 95. Jungkook is the fourth member of BTS to enter the Billboard chart with a solo entry. J-Hope (“Chicken Noodle Soup”, 2019), Suga (JuiceWRLD collab. “Girl of my Dreams”, 2021 AND “Daechwita” [under the moniker Agust D], 2021), and V (“Christmas Tree”, 2022).

“Stay Alive” was released for the soundtrack of their webtoon, 7Fates: CHAKHO. The webtoon is part of an agreement between HYBE and Naver WEbtoon to produce original stories starring artists under their entertainment company. The boy band blueprint appears failproof even in 2022. Anyone remember New Kid on the Block’s (NKOTB) Saturday morning cartoon back in 1990 … I do.