Sum 41 and Simple Plan Announce the "Blame Canada" Tour ... Without Any Canadian Dates

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Sum 41 and Simple Plan are heading out on the joint co-headlining “Blame Canada” tour. The Canadian rock bands have announced a full US tour celebrating the 20th anniversaries of Sum 41’s album, All Killer No Filler and Simple Plan performing No Pads, No Helmets … Just Balls. Set It Off is filling the opening slot on dates April 29 – May 26 with Magnolia taking over from July 29 – August 26.
Ahead of the tour, Simple Plan and Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley collaborated on a new song together, “Ruin My Life,” and they didn’t lose the 2000s pop punk vibes on this one.
In speaking about Canada’s omission from the first leg of the tour, Simple Plan drummer Chuck Comeau told Exclaim, “We’re also thinking about some other places in the world [for the tour]. As far as Canada, we haven’t gotten there yet. We’d love to, obviously. It would be great to come home to the home and native land and do the run, but there’s no plans in place for that just yet, but we’ll definitely be talking.”
Simple Plan was slated to hit Canada this past winter on a co-headlining tour with The Offspring, but it was scraped due to COVID-19. Here’s to making it to O Canada! at some point in 2022! Tickets for the US leg of the tour go on sale Friday, February 25.
Blame Canada Tour Dates
04/29 Raleigh, NC – Ritz
04/30 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
05/02 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
05/03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
05/04 Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore
05/06 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
05/07 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony
05/08 New York, NY – Pier 17 – The Rooftop
05/10 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
05/11 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
05/13 Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
05/14 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles
05/15 Chicago, IL – Radius
05/17 St. Paul, MN – Myth
05/18 Kansas City, MO – Uptown
05/20 Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove
05/21 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
05/22 Nashville, TN – Marathon
05/24 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
05/25 Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock
05/27 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum
05/28 Dallas, TX – So What?! Music Festival
07/29 Tulsa, OK – Cains Ballroom
07/30 Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
07/31 Houston, TX – House of Blues
08/3 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
08/5 San Diego, CA – SOMA
08/6 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
08/9 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
08/10 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
08/12 Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
08/13 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
08/14 Spokane, WA – The Knitting Factory
08/16 Garden City, ID – Revolution
08/17 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
08/18 Denver, CO – The Fillmore