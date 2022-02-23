Sum 41 and Simple Plan Announce the "Blame Canada" Tour ... Without Any Canadian Dates

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Sum 41 and Simple Plan are heading out on the joint co-headlining “Blame Canada” tour. The Canadian rock bands have announced a full US tour celebrating the 20th anniversaries of Sum 41’s album, All Killer No Filler and Simple Plan performing No Pads, No Helmets … Just Balls. Set It Off is filling the opening slot on dates April 29 – May 26 with Magnolia taking over from July 29 – August 26.

Ahead of the tour, Simple Plan and Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley collaborated on a new song together, “Ruin My Life,” and they didn’t lose the 2000s pop punk vibes on this one.

In speaking about Canada’s omission from the first leg of the tour, Simple Plan drummer Chuck Comeau told Exclaim, “We’re also thinking about some other places in the world [for the tour]. As far as Canada, we haven’t gotten there yet. We’d love to, obviously. It would be great to come home to the home and native land and do the run, but there’s no plans in place for that just yet, but we’ll definitely be talking.”

Simple Plan was slated to hit Canada this past winter on a co-headlining tour with The Offspring, but it was scraped due to COVID-19. Here’s to making it to O Canada! at some point in 2022! Tickets for the US leg of the tour go on sale Friday, February 25.

Blame Canada Tour Dates

04/29 Raleigh, NC – Ritz

04/30 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

05/02 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

05/03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

05/04 Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore

05/06 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

05/07 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

05/08 New York, NY – Pier 17 – The Rooftop

05/10 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

05/11 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

05/13 Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

05/14 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles

05/15 Chicago, IL – Radius

05/17 St. Paul, MN – Myth

05/18 Kansas City, MO – Uptown

05/20 Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

05/21 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

05/22 Nashville, TN – Marathon

05/24 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

05/25 Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock

05/27 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum

05/28 Dallas, TX – So What?! Music Festival

07/29 Tulsa, OK – Cains Ballroom

07/30 Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

07/31 Houston, TX – House of Blues

08/3 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

08/5 San Diego, CA – SOMA

08/6 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

08/9 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

08/10 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

08/12 Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

08/13 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

08/14 Spokane, WA – The Knitting Factory

08/16 Garden City, ID – Revolution

08/17 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

08/18 Denver, CO – The Fillmore