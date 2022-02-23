Sony Music Publishing Promotes Alison Hook to SVP, Sampling and Copyright Infringement

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Publishing (SMP) has announced the promotion of Alison Hook to Senior Vice President (SVP), Sampling and Copyright Infringement, UK & International.

In her new position, Hook will oversee the company’s sampling and copyright infringement matters and further strengthen relationships with societies in the UK and internationally. Per the media release, she will work on modernizing the sampling process to ensure efficient royalty and credit processing.

Hook comes to Sony with over two decades’ worth of experience and has played an integral role in the company’s success across this field. She established an online sample clearance guide, streamlining the clearance process for not only newcomers, but helped de-mystify clearance for users and helped clarify copyright infringement definitions.

Due to Hook’s diligence, SMP was the first UK publisher to introduce electronic sample clearance documentation, which is now a standard throughout the industry.

Hook will report to David Ventura, President & Co-Managing Director, SVP International and Tim Major, Co-Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing UK. She will be based in the company’s UK office.