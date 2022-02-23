Australian Group HomeGrown Trio Inks Worldwide Publishing Deal with Warner Chappell Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music (WCM) Nashville has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Australian group, HomeGrown Trio.

The band (siblings – Katelyn, Kasey and Liam O’Donoghue) moved halfway around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic to Nashville and landed an opening slot on the Jonas Brothers’ fall tour. The siblings appeared on The Voice Australia in 2018 where they earned a four chair turnaround from the coaches, ultimately choosing Joe Jonas as their coach, who then turned around and signed them to his own label, Let’s Get It Records.

Christina Wiltshire, A&R Director, WCM Nashville shares with MusicRow: “I started following HomeGrown Trio a few years back, when they still lived in Australia. I was instantly drawn to their artistic, yet commercial songwriting and effortless sibling harmonies. When I finally got to meet them, their warm personalities and strong work ethic stood out to me. It just felt right!”

HomeGrown is currently working on their forthcoming debut EP, in partnership with Universal’s Republic Records and Universal Nashville, set to be released in 2022. The band is currently managed through Coran Capshaw’s Red Light Management by Tom Becci and Autumn House.