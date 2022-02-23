Artist Management Company YM&U Promotes Anthony Rodol to Managing Director, US Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Former General Manager, Anthony Rodol has been promoted to Managing Director, US Music at artist management company, YM&U. He will report directly to Matt Colon, Global President, Music Division.

Prior to YM&U, Rodol worked at Universal Music and helped launch the NOW CD compilation series. He then went on to roles within Warner Music Group, managing releases by artists like Fatboy Slim, Boy George and Orbital, among others. Finally, he switched over to the management side as General Manager of Complete Control Management, working with artists like A-Trak and Tiësto.

Rodol joined YM&U in 2017 and has worked on teams representing Common, Vicetone and Steve Aoki. The company’s roster also includes Travis Barker, Liz Phair, Take That, blink-182 and Pentatonix.

Per media release, Matt Colon said: “Having worked with Anthony for a decade now, I’ve watched him find practical solutions to intangible problems. He understands the challenges managers face supporting artists in a constantly changing digital landscape. His ability to understand the needs of an artist, their manager and their staff have proven him uniquely qualified for this role.”