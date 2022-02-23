Montreal’s OSHEAGA Music & Arts Festival Announce Eclectic Lineup for 2022 With Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly, Dua Lipa and Many More

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) – The 15th anniversary of the OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival (presented by Bell in collaboration with Coors Light) is bringing the star talent to Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau from July 29 – 31. Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa lead the charge as the announced headliners.

The festival kicks off Friday, July 29 with the long-awaited return of the Foo Fighters, 18 year-old wunderkind, The Kid Laroi; Norwegian DJ and global superstar Kygo and rap legend, Big Sean. Friday will also herald the Osheaga debut of hyperpop artist PinkPantheress and Dominic Fike, the indie rapper / pop star. Alumni scheduled to return are UK pop star, Charli XCX; as well as the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who headlined Osheaga in 2009, plus more.

Saturday is set to be an unforgettable day with a headlining set from rap superstar A$AP Rocky. The afro-fusion sound is also front and center this year with a set from the African giant, Burna Boy and Japanese-American artist Mitski. Also on hand; Porter Robinson, Bleachers, and some of the best artists this province has to offer, like local indie band Men I Trust.

Sunday’s lineup includes headliner Dua Lipa, as well as Machine Gun Kelly, who’s got a brand new album set for a March release. The lineup also features some young hip hop acts, like French rapper Damso. Sam Fender will return to Osheaga after a very successful performance at the 2019 edition; indie pop singer girl in red will be making her Osheaga debut. Sunday also features an explosive set by UK’s IDLES, bringing their ferocious post-punk sound, plus many more.

Per the media release, Nick Farkas, SVP, Booking, Concerts and Events at evenko and Osheaga founder said:

”Our goal since year one of Osheaga has been to create a festival for music fans who truly love the live music experience, seeing their favorite acts and discovering new artists. This year’s lineup is almost three years in the making; it has given us a lot of time to reflect on the last fifteen years. We wanted to stay true to our roots by putting forward a lineup that is diverse, eclectic, and multi-genre, as well as finding the balance between current and more established artists. We hope you have as much fun at the festival as we have had putting it together!”

For information on festival tickets and passes, visit their official website at osheaga.com