THING 2022 Announces Lineup with Modest Mouse, Jungle, Goose and More

PORT TOWNSEND (CelebrityAccess) – THING, co-produced by Seattle Theatre Group and founded in 2019 by Adam Zacks (Sasquatch! Festival founder) is returning to Washington state for 2022, on August 26-28 at Fort Worden State Park next to Puget Sound in Port Townsend, Was.

The 2022 edition, which includes music, podcasts, comedy, family entertainment, visual art installations and more, features Modest Mouse, Father John Misty, Jungle, Goose, Freddie Gibbs, Durand Jones and the Indications, Adrian Younge, Dry Cleaning, L’Rain and more.

“It continues to be an honor to present a slate of extraordinary talent, rich with new discoveries, in the magnificent setting of Fort Worden,” Zacks said in a statement. “We aspire to offer something fresh to the festival landscape and create an environment where all are welcomed and represented.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25 via Ticketmaster.com.