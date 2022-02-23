Firefly Music Festival 2022 Announces Stacked Lineup With Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Dua Lipa and More

DOVER (CelebrityAccess) – The lineup for the 2022 Firefly Music Festival has been announced, with the four-day gathering at the Woodlands in Dover, Del., set to host My Chemical Romance (MCR), Green Day, Halsey and Dua Lipa as headliners.

Firefly, which is produced in collaboration with AEG Presents, who also put on Indio’s Coachella festival, was held in September for the first time in 2021. COVID-19 took care of the 2020 festival, regularly held in June since its inception in 2012.

This year’s Firefly headliners don’t pack the same kind of punch as last year, when Billie Eilish came out of pandemic quarantine and made one of her first appearances since lockdown. But it’s still got plenty of pop, with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day, and two native North Jersey acts in Halsey, the singer born Ashley Frangipane who’s touring behind her Trent Reznor produced album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, and veteran emo rockers MCR. British dance-pop singer Dua Lipa, will close the festival on Sunday night.

Other notable acts include Weezer, Willow, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, skaterboi-lover Avril Lavigne (dropping her new album Love Sux on Friday); Bella Thorne ex-boyfriend, Mod Sun; Grammy-nominated rapper Gunna; rapper Benny the Butcher; and the british gender-bending rising star Yungblud.

Passes will be available via a presale starting Friday, February 25; sales to the general public start Monday, February 28.