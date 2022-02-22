Katherine Krohn And Aliah Summers Named To Senior BizDev Roles At ASM Global

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management giant ASM Global is expanding their U.S. business development division with the addition of Katherine Krohn, who was appointed Vice President of Business Development, and Aliah Summers, who was named Director of Business Development, Sales & Marketing.

“We are thrilled to add these two accomplished business development executives to our team at ASM Global. Their presence will greatly enhance our ability to engage with existing and prospective partners via our unmatched toolbox of partnerships, content, marketing, technology, guest-experience journeys, sustainability, community involvement and worldwide experience,” said ASM Global Executive Vice President for Strategy and Development Chuck Steedman.

“Both are seasoned veterans with exceptional track records of building relationships with clients in the private and public sector that deliver great value and seeing complex development deals to the finish line,” Steedman added.

Krohn join ASM Global from Mobilitie, a major telecommunications infrastructure provider servicing major sports and entertainment venues, where she served as served as vice president, national sports and entertainment.

“Our intent is to continue to deliver on the confidence that our clients have in ASM Global’s ability to provide innovative services and world-class live experiences for our guests,” Krohn said. “I am really looking forward to helping grow our client base above and beyond what is already the industry gold standard.”

Summers comes to her new post at ASM Global from food service procurement company Foodbuy, where she spent the last three years as the company’s national sales director.

“We plan to maximize leveraging the ASM value proposition that features all the scale, technology, marketing, content and programming expertise of the world’s largest live entertainment company,” Summers said of new role.