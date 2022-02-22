Sigur Rós Announces Plans For A New Album And A North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Icelandic rock legends Sigur Rós revealed plans for a new studio album along with a new North American tour.
The tour kicks off on April 30th at the Vaivén Festival in Cuernavaca, Mexico, with dates scheduled through the Spring before wrapping with a pair of shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York on Juny 16 and 17.
Details on the new album are still scarce but the band is currently in the studio working on new music and plan to debut some of their new material during the tour.
The album will be the band’s first full release of new material since 2013’s Kveikur and will feature Jón Þór “Jónsi” Birgisson and Georg Holm, along with Kjartan Sveinsson who recently rejoined the lineup.
Sigur Rós:
04-30 Cuernavaca, Mexico – Festival Vaivén
05-03 Monterrey, Mexico – Citibanamex Auditorium
05-05 Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telmex
05-09 Vancouver, British Columbia – Orpheum Theatre
05-11 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
05-13 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
05-17 Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater
05-19 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium
05-23 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05-24 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05-25 Dallas, TX – Winspear Opera House
05-27 Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
05-28 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
05-31 Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
06-01 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
06-03 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
06-04 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre
06-06 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
06-07 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
06-08 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre
06-10 Quebec, Montreal – Place des Arts
06-11 Toronto, Ontario – Meridian Hall
06-14 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
06-17 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
06-18 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre