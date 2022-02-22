Sigur Rós Announces Plans For A New Album And A North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Icelandic rock legends Sigur Rós revealed plans for a new studio album along with a new North American tour.

The tour kicks off on April 30th at the Vaivén Festival in Cuernavaca, Mexico, with dates scheduled through the Spring before wrapping with a pair of shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York on Juny 16 and 17.

Details on the new album are still scarce but the band is currently in the studio working on new music and plan to debut some of their new material during the tour.

The album will be the band’s first full release of new material since 2013’s Kveikur and will feature Jón Þór “Jónsi” Birgisson and Georg Holm, along with Kjartan Sveinsson who recently rejoined the lineup.

Sigur Rós:

04-30 Cuernavaca, Mexico – Festival Vaivén

05-03 Monterrey, Mexico – Citibanamex Auditorium

05-05 Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telmex

05-09 Vancouver, British Columbia – Orpheum Theatre

05-11 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

05-13 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

05-17 Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater

05-19 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

05-23 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05-24 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05-25 Dallas, TX – Winspear Opera House

05-27 Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

05-28 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

05-31 Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

06-01 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

06-03 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

06-04 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

06-06 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

06-07 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

06-08 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

06-10 Quebec, Montreal – Place des Arts

06-11 Toronto, Ontario – Meridian Hall

06-14 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

06-17 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

06-18 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre