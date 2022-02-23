Denise Jones To Be Posthumously Awarded The 2022 Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced that trailblazing music promoter Denise Jones will be posthumously awarded the 2022 Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award as part of this year’s June Awards.

Jones, who died in December 2020 after being diagnosed with bran cancer, was the founder of Jones & Jones Productions and developed a reputation for promoting Afro-Caribbean culture and music in both Canada and on international stages.

During her storied career, Jones founded the JAMBANA One World Festival and was a the founding chair of the Reggae Category for the JUNO Awards.

Throughout her career, Jones received numerous accolades for her work, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Urban Music Association of Canada, the Bob Marley Memorial Award for her work in entertainment, a Government of Ontario Community Service Award, a Ministry of Citizenship Ontario Government Award, an African Canadian Achievement Award and a Harry Jerome Award for Excellence in Entertainment. She was also named one of 100 Accomplished Black Canadian Women in 2018.

“Growing up around my mother’s presence made me believe that things are possible. I saw her achieving and realizing, every single day. I am forever grateful for that, because I think that’s the most important thing you can give somebody, hope and belief in themselves. Mom did this for us at home and as she passed away, I also came to realize she was doing that for a lot of other people, too. She created a pathway for myself and many others in this country to follow and we’re committed to keeping that energy, that fire and legacy alive for generations to come,” said Jesse Jones.

“Denise Jones will forever be an important and respected figure in the Canadian entertainment industry,” said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards. “She leaves behind an inspiring legacy and we are honored to recognize her devotion to championing Black culture and artists throughout her career.”

The Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award recognizes individuals whose work has an outsized positive impact on the Canadian music industry. Named after the Canadian publisher and co-founder of the JUNO Awards, past recipients include Randy Lennox, Gary Slaight, Duff Roman, PEgi Cecconi, and Larry LeBlanc, among others.

The award will be presented at the JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Ontario Creates on Saturday, May 14, streamed live on CBC Gem and globally at https://www.cbcmusic.ca/junos.

The 51st Annual JUNO Awards and JUNO Week will be hosted in Toronto from Monday, May 9 through Sunday May 15, culminating in The JUNO Awards Broadcast, produced by Insight Productions, at Budweiser Stage, live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally on https://CBCMusic.ca/junos.