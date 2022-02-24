Lateral Management’s Vertical Rights Strikes A Partnership With Sony Music Publishing

(CelebrityAccess) — Vertical Rights, the publishing division of Lateral Management, has formed a partnership with Sony Music Publishing to support its roster of songwriters with a range of services including administration, sync, and creative.

Founded by Lateral Management’s Christian Wåhlberg, Jamie Binns and Jan Carl Adelswärd, Vertical Rights provides in-house publishing services for Lateral’s client roster, including the likes of Klas Åhlund, who has co-written for Robyn, Katy Perry, Usher, and Ghost; Jocke Åhlund, who has written/produced for Robyn, Cee Lo Green, Wayne Coyne, and Iggy Pop; as well as electronic dance music composers who has provided hits for artists such as Swedish House Mafia, Martijn Garrix, David Guetta, and Tiesto.

“Our passion has always been to make great music with good people. I am convinced that working together with Sony Music Publishing’s team under the leadership of Johnny Tennander will inject new energy into the vibrant network of artists, songwriters and producers that make up the Lateral and Vertical family,” said Christian Wåhlberg, Managing Director, Vertical Rights and co-founder of Lateral.

“I’ve always had huge respect for what Christian and Jamie have built together and they have always combined quality music with great ideas. Their roster is a fantastic addition to our world, and we are really looking forward to work closely with their team and their songwriters,” added Johnny Tennander, Managing Director, Scandinavia and SVP A&R International, Sony Music Publishing.