Barry Dickins And Leon Ramakers To Be Featured In The Dragon’s Den Session At ILMC 34

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Industry legends Barry Dickins, of ITB, and Mojo Concerts Leon Ramakers will be featured during the Dragons Den Session at this year’s ILMC.

The two industry vets will reprise their storied 50+ year careers and share stories about the artists they have worked with, the shows and tours they’ve dealt with together, and some of the events and characters who have helped shape the modern live music business.

ILMC’s Dragon Den sessions are intimate conversations with some of the biggest names in the business and this panel is likely to be standing room only.

For 2022, ILMC will also host a workshop on Mental Health First Aid. The workshop, led by Norman Beecher, Music Support’s learning and development specialist and Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England instructor, will provide attendees with a sample of the charity’s full course.

Norman will also be joined by Music Support MHFA alumni tour manager Suzi Green and Ethix management director Paul Jones, who will discuss how their lives have been impacted by taking this crucial training.

This year’s ILMC will take place as an in-person event in London from April 26-29.

For the full program, or to register for the conference, check here.