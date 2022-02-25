Aftershock Festival Announces 2022 Lineup with Slipknot, KISS, My Chemical Romance and More

SACRAMENTO (CelebrityAccess) – The 2022 Aftershock Festival is returning this fall from October 6-9 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, adding a fourth full day and fourth stage. The latest edition aims to top 2021’s sold-out attendance.

The event will be headlined by Foo Fighters, Slipknot, KISS and My Chemical Romance (MCR), while other acts on the bill include Rob Zombie, Judas Priest, Papa Roach, Shimedown and many more.

“I am over the moon stoked to be one of the headliners of Aftershock this year.,” says Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix. “Honestly, this is like a dream come true. We have worked our whole career for moments like this, and cannot wait to be back in Sacramento, where it all began, for the hometown throwdown! NorCal better be fucking ready, ‘cause it’s about to go down at Aftershock 2022!”

Aftershock began in 2012 and expanded to a three day fest in 2019. Once the pandemic hit and they returned in 2021, they added an extra date and featured headliners Cypress Hill, Metallica and The Original Misfits.

Danny Wimmer Presents has partnered with Coors Light, Jack Daniels, and Weedmaps for this year’s event.