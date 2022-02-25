Oak View Group Integrates Spectra With Oak View Facilities And Rebrands The Division As OVG360

(CelebrityAccess) — Venue development, management and consultancy Oak View Group consolidated the recently acquired Spectra and its own OVG Facilities division under one banner, OVG360.

In concert with its roster of venue clients, OVG360 will offer a range of services for clients that include:

• Hospitality & Food Services

• Booking & Content Development

• Private Events & Curated Experiences

• Global Partnerships

• Premium Sales

• Integrated Marketing Solutions

• Public Safety

• Public Health, Sanitization & Ventilation

• Sustainable Operations

• Parking & Mobility Services

• Customer Service & Training

• Venue Financing Solutions

• Technology & Integration Consulting

• Procurement Support

• Owner’s Representative & Project Management Services

• Retail Development

With the integration of Spectra, one of the industry’s leading food and beverage and hospitality providers, in November 2021, OVG will work with clients to expand food and beverage services with a focus on local flavors; comfortable, approachable food; speed of service; and brand partnerships.

OVG360 will also put environmentalism at the center of its offerings through GOAL (Green Operations and Advanced Leadership), a program that will provide venues with a roadmap on how to develop and maintain environmentally sustainable business practices.

The new global consulting and certification program, expected to launch shortly, will focus on environmental sustainability, health & wellness, and equity and social justice in our venues and our communities.

“We need to act urgently, as operators and as humans, to make a difference in what is arguably the biggest fight of our lives. Sustainability, while critically important to all of us, is not a black and white issue. There are shades of green. Our opportunity is to meet venues where they are, across a number of different areas – water, carbon, waste, air quality, food sourcing, etc.- and provide them with a roadmap and tools that can help them operate more sustainably,” said Chris Granger, president of OVG360.

“We authentically understand the challenges and frustrations that owner/operators face because we are owners as well,” Granger added. “This isn’t transactional for us. We own buildings. We build buildings. We operate buildings. We put our own capital, our own reputations, and our own expertise on the line every day. As such, we have an opportunity is to share what we’ve learned, across all facets of the venue management business, with our clients, for the betterment of the venue, the artists, the athletes, and the communities in which we serve. Our clients know we are service-oriented, driven by social responsibility, and committed to their success.”

OVG360 currently provides a range of services, including venue management, hospitality & food services, and global partnerships activities for over 200 venues across the world, including Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, the world’s first carbon-zero arena; UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY; Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif.; Moody Center in Austin; Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego; Miami Beach Convention Center; Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; iconic Wembley Stadium in London; and the Singapore Sports Hub.