Sports And Entertainment Organizations Back Away From Russia Following The Invasion Of Ukraine

(CelebrityAccess) — Following the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine, the Union of European Football Associations announced that this year’s Champion’s League Finals will no longer take place in Saint Petersburg.

Instead, the finals will take place in the 80,000-capacity Stade de France in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis.

The UEFA also determined that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice.

“UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis. Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement,” the UEFA said in a statement on Friday.

Despite moving to a new venue outside of Russia, the finals will take place as previously scheduled on May 28th, according to the UEFA.

The UEFA is not the only sports organization that has joined the growing backlash against Russia and the International Olympic Committee issued a statement on Friday urging sports bodies to cut ties with the Russian Federation

In a statement released on Friday, the IOC said:

“The IOC EB today urges all International Sports Federations to relocate or cancel their sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus. They should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarussian governments into account and give the safety and security of the athletes absolute priority. The IOC itself has no events planned in Russia or Belarus.”

“In addition, the IOC EB urges that no Russian or Belarussian national flag be displayed and no Russian or Belarussian anthem be played in international sports events which are not already part of the respective World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions for Russia.”

Formula One Racing is also backing away from involvement with Russia and on Thursday announced it will not stage the Russian Grand Prix.

The race was scheduled to take place on Sept. 25 at Sochi’s Olympic Park but has been dropped from Formula 1’s calendar this year for the first time since it debuted in 2014.

“On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances,” Formula 1 said in a statement on Thursday.

The European Broadcasting Union also joined the effort on Friday, announcing that for 2022, no Russian act will be allowed to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest.

“[This] decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute,” the European Broadcasting Union said in a statement on Friday.