Metallica Adds Two Stadium Shows To Their Summer Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Rock Legends Metallica have expanded their current tour plans with the addition of not one, but two brand new stadium shows this summer.

The concerts are scheduled to take place at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY, on August 11, and PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, PA, on August 14 and will be the only announced stadium shows on Metallica’s itinerary this summer.

Both shows will feature support from special guests Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

As well, the shows will be Metallica’s first return to both stadiums in more than two decades. They last performed at Highmark Stadium on July 25, 1992, and Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Stadium on July 26, 1992.

Tickets will be available for both shows starting at 10 AM ET on Friday, March 4. Fan club members will have early access beginning Monday, February 28.

“It feels absolutely incredible to be hitting the road again this summer, and we hope we see you out there,” the band said in a joint statement.