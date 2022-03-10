   JOIN LOGIN
Baby Keem
Baby Keem (Credit: Anthony Blue Jr.)
Breaking News Industry News Touring News Venue News

A Baby Keem Show At St. Andrew’s Hall In Detroit Brought To A Halt By A Shaking Floor

Posted on by CelebrityAccess Staff Writers  Contact Me
56 0

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) — A concert by singer songwriter Baby Keem at St. Andrew’s Hall in Detroit was brought to a screeching halt over concern about the safety of the venue’s floor.

According to The Detroit News, Baby Keem had just about finished the show in front of a packed house when

“The floor’s cracking so .. for everyone’s safety” he told the audience to a loud round of boos from the fans.

Video circulating on social media showed a floor joist supporting the floor of the venue’s main room shaking and coming loose while fans bounced to music above.

Fortunately, the venue was evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

“The safety of our guests is always our top priority and the show was paused promptly,” Live Nation Entertainment said in a statement to Detroit News. “Everyone exited the venue safely and the artist was able to perform the majority of their show.”

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post