Kraft Sports + Entertainment Renews With Ticketmaster

FOXBOROUGH (CelebrityAccess) — Kraft Sports + Entertainment announced the renewal of their deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to remain the primary ticketing partner for the New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium.

“Kraft Sports + Entertainment has long-been one of the most forward-thinking partners in the industry,” said Clay Luter, Ticketmaster Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Sports. “We value their partnership and look forward to working together to continually innovate and improve upon the fan experience at Gillette Stadium.”

The deal comes against the backdrop of the commencement of a major refurbishment of Gilette Stadium that includes upgrades to Enel Plaza leading up to the stadium, which, when completed, will include the Ticketmaster Gate. The gate will serve as the primary entrance to the stadium, and include the latest in Ticketmaster’s technology for security and ticket scanning.

“Ticketmaster has been a great partner to us,” said Jim Nolan, Chief Operating Officer of Gillette Stadium and Kraft Sports + Entertainment. “As Gillette Stadium strives to keep the fan experience ahead of the ever-evolving sports and entertainment industry trends, we are thrilled to extend our relationship with Ticketmaster.”