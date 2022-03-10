Chris Brown Is Done Playing … Shares Texts and Voice Messages from Rape Accuser

(CelebrityAccess) – Chris Brown was hit with a lawsuit in January alleging he drugged and raped a woman while on Diddy’s yacht on Star Island. The plaintiff, Jane Doe put a $20 million price tag on it.

Brown has now shared alleged texts and voice messages from the woman, Complex reports. “Missing u,” one of the tests read alongside a blacked-out nude selfie. “U were honestly the best (redacted) I’ve had. Lol I just want it again. Why u playing with meee lol.”

According to Radar Online, the messages also indicate Brown asked the woman to get the Plan B pill, which she corroborated in her lawsuit. Brown appeared to ghost the unnamed person, who he claims attempted to get in touch numerous times after the alleged assault.

“No more dragging me through the mud,” wrote Brown. “CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE 🧢. Now let’s see if the media will keep that same energy they had trying to destroy me, to run the real story. Me and my team are taking legal action on this situation. You don’t play with people lives like that. THX TEAM BREEZY.”

Per TMZ (who broke the story) the accuser’s lawyer Ariel Mitchell confirmed her client sent these texts and voice messaging. Mitchell said she is withdrawing from the case, as she was not told about the messages prior to agreeing to represent her.