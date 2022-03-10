Singer/Songwriter Scott McFarnon Signs Deal With Warner Chappell Music and Unigram

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group (WMG), and Unigram, the film, TV, and music production company, have signed a worldwide publishing deal with Platinum-selling, singer-songwriter Scott McFarnon.

McFarnon has written for some of the biggest artists in the world, including Beyoncé, Mark Ronson, and FKA Twigs. He gained worldwide attention after he collaborated with Beyoncé on the soundtrack for the 2008 film Cadillac Records. The song ‘Once In A Lifetime’ was nominated for both a Grammy and a Golden Globe.

He also co-wrote Daniel Merriweather’s ‘Red’, which became a UK hit in 2009, charting in the Top 5 and becoming a number one airplay record.

Scott McFarnon said: “I’m delighted to be signing with Warner Chappell Music. They have an incredible roster of songwriters and a great team of experts located all around the world. I’m looking forward to getting started as I begin the next stage of my career.”

McFarnon was born and raised in South East London. As well as writing for other acts, he also releases music and performs as a solo artist. In 2015, he released his Crazy Heart EP which included his interpretation of the Johnny Cash classic ‘I Walk The Line’.