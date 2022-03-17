Pirnia Law Group To Become A Founding Partner At The L.A. Galaxy’s Dignity Health Sports Park

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — LA Galaxy announced it has secured a deal with the influential Los Angeles legal firm Pirnia Law Group to become a founding partner for the team’s new stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park.

The multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, also establishes Pirnia Law Group (PLG) as the exclusive civil litigation law firm of the LA Galaxy and marks PLG’s first official partnership with an MLS Franchise and professional sports venue.

As a founding partner, PLG will be featured on a variety of prominent fixed signage and branding throughout the stadium and its grounds, as well as rotational exposure on facility’s 405 and 91 freeway marquees along with the stadium’s other founding partners.

“I am beyond excited for our multi-year partnership with the LA Galaxy.” said Ardy Pirnia, founder of Pirnia Law Group. “Their history of winning and being the best in sport mirrors our firm’s success thus far, and their promising outlook on this season and hunger for more also mirrors our relentless appetite to be the best and succeed, year after year. Vamos!”

Established in 2014 by Ardy Pirnia, PLG has grown to become a major force in the legal landscape of Southern California. Since launch, the firm has helped to recover more than $100 million for its clients through civil litigation.

“We are excited to welcome Pirnia Law Group as the official attorney sponsor of the LA Galaxy,” said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein. “The LA Galaxy and Pirnia Law Group are committed to serving the people of Southern California and we hope that this new partnership provides valuable resources to our communities across Greater Los Angeles.”