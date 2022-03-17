ILMC Shares Details On The Conference Agenda For 2022

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — With just six weeks to go before the conference takes place, organizers for the 34th annual International Live Music Conference shared details on this year’s programming.

Day 1 at ILMC will kick off with The Open Forum: A new view in which Phil Bowdery (Live Nation) and Maria May (CAA) explore the most critical topics in the post-pandemic business.

The Metaverse will also be the focus of discussion during the Metaverse & live music workshop.

Alex Hardee (Paradigm) and Solo’s John Giddings will team up to host this year’s Dragon Den sessions, which promises to include 60 minutes of anecdotes and banter.

In The Music Business: Convergence & new frontiers journalist Mark Sutherland will examine the post-pandemic live music landscape and the People Power session will ponder the industry’s need for a more unified voice, with help from chair Anita Debaere from Pearle.

Wednesday afternoon sessions include Festival Forum: New lands, new adventures, in which ATC Live’s Alice Hogg and a panel of international festival executives examine what the next year holds for the industry as it ramps up in the wake(?) of the pandemic.

Mental Health First Aid will see Music Support’s Norman Beecher sharing his experience in spotting mental health and addiction issues, and the future of livestreaming will be up for discussion during Livestreaming: On trial with chair Estelle Wilkinson from Eleven Management.

Day 2 starts with a close look at the challenges of reopening venues and encouraging fans back into them in The Venue’s Venue: Reconnect & reopen with chairs Marie Lindqvist, ASM Global and Olivier Toth, Rockhal/EAA.

UTA agent James White will chair Brexit & Beyond, looking at the impact of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union and its impact on touring in the region.

Ticketing will be in focus on Thursday as well, with chair Richard Howle from NEC Group hosting a panel on rescheduling and refunding, while Roger Wilson from Black Lives in Music will host Diversity: The annual health check, which takes an annual look at diversity within the industry in Diversity.

CAA Icon’s Stephanie Bax will be on hand as well to host New Builds: The venue boom, taking a look at the shifting touring market.

Later that day, Industry Investment: Field notes will be hosted by Chris Carey from LIVE and take a look at the current investment environment in the post COVID-19 world.

Kilimanjaro Live’s Stuart Galbraith will moderate a panel on the all-important issue of staff shortages and resources in The Supply Chain: Restock, repair and recruit session, while Paradigm’s Tom Schroeder chairs the annual Agency Business 2022 in which he and a high power panel of agents examine the state of the agency sector.

ILMC’s tech guru Steve Machin will showcase a number of new innovations impacting the live events industry during New Technology: Future frontiers.

Jeremy Paterson from If Media Consultancy will consider if the live music sector has lost its street cred with the investment world during the Sponsorship: Falling through the cracks? session.

Day 3 will see the return of the popular Meet the New Bosses panel in which IQ’s Lisa Henderson discusses the future of the industry with a panel of rising industry stars.

The Dragons Den Session will be reprised with a new opportunity for the audience to put questions to some of influential industry figures in The Dragons’ Den with Barry Dickins & Leon Ramakers.

Friday also includes three sessions dedicated to The Experience Economy Meeting (TEEM), the world’s only conference dedicated entirely to touring exhibitions and the experience economy, which joins forces with ILMC for the second year.

Friday will also see ILMC focus on the environment with a whole day of panels, workshops, and presentations on sustainability in the touring industry.

The Green Events & Innovations conference events will take place this year within ILMC so is free to all delegates. The full program for GEI will be announced in the coming days, and the day is highly recommended to attend.

Additional sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additional sessions will be announced in the coming weeks. ILMC 34 is scheduled to take place from April 26-29 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. Click here for the schedule, or click here for how to register.