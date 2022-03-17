The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Marc Brickman

Lighting designer Marc Brickman started with Bruce Springsteen and ultimately worked with hundreds of acts, such as Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney, John Mayer, Slipknot…and he still works with Neil Young. Brickman worked on the opening ceremonies for the Barcelona and Nagano Olympics and has been involved with many movies, as well as legitimate theatre. And he is also known for lighting the Empire State Building! Learn how Marc started at the bottom of rock and roll and made it to the top and became a legend.

