UPDATE: Joni Mitchell Named MusiCares 2022 Person Of The Year – LineUp Announced For Tribute

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell takes place Friday, April 1, 2022, at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas. The eclectic line-up of performers has been announced.

The benefit gala will include a reception and silent auction, followed by a dinner and tribute concert honoring Mitchell’s impact on the music industry and the inspiration she has provided to her peers over the years.

“We’re excited to honor Joni together, in person, as a music community and can’t wait to bring this great event to Las Vegas,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. “We will be celebrating with a purpose, toasting one of music’s greatest songwriters and musicians, while raising vital funds to address the critical health and social service needs of the music community.”

Music fans can attend the virtual concert celebrating both the power of music and Joni Mitchell as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year honoree. Scheduled for Wed, March 30, music fans everywhere will have the chance to sample a taste of Grammy Week with never-before-seen virtual performances. Tickets are on sale now for $25 and every dollar from tickets purchased will be distributed to those in the music community in need.

The list of performers announced today (March 18) is listed below.

Grammy Award-winning artists:

Sara Bareilles, Beck, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, and St. Vincent

Grammy Award nominees:

Jon Batiste, Black Pumas, Mickey Guyton, and Allison Russell

Original Story Below – Posted August 25, 2021

On Wednesday, MusiCares announced that Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has been named as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year.

Mitchell will receive the accolade during the 31st annual Person of the Year benefit gala, which will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sat, Jan. 29, 2022, two nights before the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Proceeds from the event will help to support MusiCares in its mission to help provide for the health and well-being of music industry professionals.

“We are so excited to bring together an amazing lineup of artists to celebrate the musical legacy of Joni Mitchell,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. “She is being honored not only for her iconic music and lyrics but for her trailblazing spirit and the inspiration she’s brought to so many artists.”

“I’m honored to be chosen as Person of the Year by this great charity,” Mitchell added, “I look forward to being part of this gala that will help MusiCares continue their inspired work in providing a support system for those in need.”

The event will be produced by the recently launched live event broadcast outfit Lewis & Clark made up of Joe Lewis and R.A. Clark. The two have previously produced broadcasts for the Academy Awards and Grammys, as well as major events such as the Super Bowl and tributes to Beatles, Prince, Elton John, the Bee Gees, and Stevie Wonder, among others.

Tables will be available for purchase on Sept. 8, 2021, 10 a.m. PT at https://www.musicares.org/person-year