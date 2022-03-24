The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion Are Officially Done

Fans who have been waiting for Jon Spencer Blues Explosion to reunite after their long hiatus are in for some disappointment as founding member Jon Spencer confirmed what most people already knew, that the band was officially done.

The three-piece New York-based garage rock band formed in 1991 and made a name for themselves with live shows and with their experimental approach to sound and recording techniques.

While the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion found only modest success on the charts, their musicality led them to collaborate with numerous established artists, including Elliott Smith, Beck, Solomon Burke, Steve Albini, Martina Topley-Bird and Ad Rock of the Beastie Boys.

However, the group went on hiatus in 2016 after a final album, Freedom Tower was released the previous year, and has been quiet since.

Now, Spencer revealed that the hiatus is permanent during a recent appearance on the Kreative Kontrol podcast, telling the host Vish Khanna that the group parted ways after founding member Judah Bauer chronic health issues made touring unviable for the group.

Spencer’s not done with music though and released a solo album in 2018. He’s also launched a new band, Jon Spencer & The Hitmakers with one digital album already in the can.

“Well, “never say never” but for my own sanity I had to come to grips that the band was done—at least for the time being—and that I should move on. Thus, the start of the Hitmakers.