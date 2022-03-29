ASM Global Add Industry Veterans Carl A. Thomas and Meg Little to National Partnership Management Team

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, venue management, and event strategy, has announced the addition of two members to the company’s swiftly expanding National Partnership Management Team.

Carl A. Thomas and Meg Little have joined ASM as Senior Vice President, Sales and platform development, and marketing solutions. Both will report to ASM Global CCO, Jason Oberlander.

An accomplished sales and business development executive, Thomas joins ASM Global with an extensive background, including senior positions with Universal Studios, Tickets.com, Hookit, and founding his own company, CAT Sports.

Thomas created the popular podcast The Best Boss Ever, where he shares career advice that enables management at all levels to be more responsive, approachable, and better able to build high-performing teams through mentoring.

Little joins ASM Global from Raycom Sports. She most recently managed relationships that included bringing to market a new family entertainment touring property leveraging the Hot Wheels’ intellectual property, establishing New York Life as the first-ever title sponsor of the coveted ACC Tournament, and spearheaded negotiations and the campaign creation for record-setting college sports partnerships with global brands like Hyundai, Allstate, State Farm, and Old Navy.

An entrepreneurial leader with more than 20 years of experience connecting C-level direction to the overall organizational mission through pragmatic, forward-thinking leadership, Little brings deep expertise in creating operational efficiencies and empowering teams to deliver excellence within sports and entertainment.

Oberlander said, “The ASM Global partnerships team unlocks the power of the company’s network of 350 venues for brands seeking to engage consumers at the point of ‘live.’”

ASM Global management includes the newly founded San Juan, Puerto Rico, Distrito T-Mobile and Coca-Cola Music Hall, and the newly branded Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Internationally, recent European ASM Global wins include naming rights for the 2023 The Sage Newcastle Gateshead with a leading technology company, Sage, and in Germany, the renaming of Oberhausen Arena as Rudolf Weber arena while retaining a significant partnership with former naming rights partner, Konig Pilsener.