Casey Wasserman Announced as ‘In the Hot Seat’ Keynote Speaker for ILMC 34

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Casey Wasserman, one of the most prominent global live agency business figures, has been revealed as one of several heavyweight keynote speakers set for the International Live Music Conference (ILMC). ILMC 34 will occur at London’s Royal Garden Hotel from April 26-29.

Wasserman, the Chairman, and CEO of Wasserman, is a leading sport, music, and culture agency specializing in marketing and talent representation globally. He is also the Chairperson of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and most recently served as the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee Chairman for Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

In April last year, he unveiled Wasserman Music following the acquisition of Paradigm’s North American music business, adding global household names such as Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Frank Ocean, Imagine Dragons, Jack Harlow, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Chesney, Normani, SZA and Zedd to an already huge roster of sports and entertainment brands, properties and talent.

In what promises to be a unique keynote interview, Casey Wasserman will be put ‘In The Hot Seat’ at this year’s ILMC. On Wednesday, April 27th, he’ll give his view on the live music industry’s pathway to recovery and predictions on how live entertainment will evolve over the coming years.

Wasserman’s addition to the ILMC line-up comes after renowned musician, producer, and visual artist Brian Eno was announced in conversation with Norwegian artist AURORA on Friday, April 28th. The second keynote runs as part of the Green Events & Innovations conference which takes place within ILMC this year.

ILMC head Greg Parmley said: “Casey Wasserman has been a titan in live sports and entertainment for decades and his entry into music last year was attention-grabbing to say the least. His perspective on the future of our business at this crucial time will be invaluable.”

Other speakers confirmed for this year’s edition include Phil Bowdery (Live Nation), Jolanda Jansen (Rotterdam Ahoy), Mark Sutherland (journalist), John Giddings (Solo Agency), Jessica Koravos (Oak View Group), Leon Ramakers (Mojo Concerts), Alex Hill (AEG) and Stephan Thanscheidt (FKP Scorpio).

