The Wanted’s Tom Parker Dead At 33

(CelebrityAccess) — British pop singer Tom Parker, a member of the boy band, The Wanted has died just two years after revealing he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33.

Parker’s wife Kelsey Hardwick revealed Parker’s passing on social media, writing: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

Parker was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2020, shortly after the band announced they were reuniting after a 7-year hiatus.

A native of Manchester, Parker had early aspirations for a career in music, appearing on an episode of televised talent competition, The X Factor, but failed to break out of the first round.

After touring with a Take That tribute act, he auditioned successfully to be part of a new boy band being assembled by Jayne Collins and was selected, along with Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran, Max George and Jay McGuiness, as one of the founding members of The Wanted.

The Wanted 2010 debut “All Time Low” debuted at #1 and was the first in a string of three hit albums the group released before the group’s members all went their own way in 2014.

After his exit from the group, Parker ventured out as a solo artist, recording and releasing several solo singles as well as producing dance music with the likes of Richard Rawson.

In addition, he pursued opportunities in film and television, landing roles on shows such as Celebrity MasterChef, the UK tour of ‘Grease,’ and replacing Tina Hobley on the Channel 4 show The Jump after she was injured in a fall.

Parker was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2020 after suffering several seizures. In September, Parker held a special charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall, in aid of Stand Up to Cancer that featured artists such as Becky Hill, McFly, Liam Payne, as well as the reunited members of The Wanted who performed together for the first time in 6 years.