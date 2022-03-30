Anjula Singh Named Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer At SoundExchange

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Music tech company SoundExchange announced the promotion of a longtime company insider – Anjula Singh – to the role of chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

In her new role, Singh will oversee SoundExchange’s day-to-day operations, including the company’s financial, operational, human resources, and office services teams.

“I am thrilled to announce Anjula’s well-deserved promotion to chief financial officer and chief operating officer,” said Michael Huppe, president and CEO at SoundExchange. “Anjula has been a tremendous partner over the years in advancing the mission of SoundExchange. Her immense institutional knowledge, mastery of our business’s complexities, and ability to work across teams will be critical to our strategy and success as we move into the next chapter.”

Singh first joined SoundExchange 16 years ago and has since been a key member of the company’s leadership team, having most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

She began her career in the auditing world at KPMG L.L.P. and also served as director of corporate accounting for The AES Corporation before joining SoundExchange in 2006.

“I’m excited to continue serving our community of over 500,000 music creators with the incredible team at SoundExchange,” said Anjula Singh, chief financial officer and chief operating officer at SoundExchange. “Our mission is what drives my work at the company, and I am dedicated to maximizing the value of music and making the business more efficient for music creators.”