Kenny Chesney Announces Plans To Hit The Road For His First Tour In Three Years

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music legend Kenny Chesney announced plans for his first tour in 3 years and will hit the road this spring with multiple new members.

Proclaimed “The King of the Road” by the Wall Street Journal, Chesney’s Here And Now 2022 kicks off April 23 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium with additional shows throughout the spring and summer of 2022 before the tour wraps at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass on August 27.

For the tour, Chesney has recruited several new bandmembers, including Keith Urban’s multi-instrumentalist Danny Rader on guitar, as well as Col. Bruce Hampton & The Aquarium Rescue Unit drummer Nick Buda.

“When we were looking at where to go, what to do next, it was interesting to see the chemistry with different people,” Chesney explains. “So many great musicians came out, which took all of us to a new place in how we see these songs, what they’re capable of. But in the end, because this is a band, not just a group of musicians who back someone up, what Danny and Nick brought was a freshness that hits hard and lifts everything up in some pretty great ways.

“Wyatt, Harmoni, Kenny Greenberg, and Jon are all still here – and bringing that magic like they always do. But adding the new players, they’re going to some pretty great places. We’ve not gone into the big room yet, but I can tell you from the run-throughs, it’s awesome.”

Buda, a veteran of the jam band and session musician world, attended the famed Berklee School of Music on the recommendation of Sting’s longtime drummer Vinnie Colaiuta. Radar, who has three Academy Of Country Music Award wins under his belt, including for specialty instrument player of the year in 2010, plays a variety of instruments, including the bouzouki, mandolin, banjo and accordion as well as the electric guitar. He has been part of Keith Urban’s touring band since 2010.