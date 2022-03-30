DWP Announces GoldenSky, A New Country Music Fest For The West Coast

SACRAMENTO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Independent festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents is partnering with Visit Sacramento to bring a new country music festival to the West Coast.

The GoldenSky Country Music Festival is scheduled to debut on October 15 and 16 at Discovery Park in Sacramento on the weekend following DWP’s Aftershock festival.

“GoldenSky is a great addition to our creative economy and will help our city regain its momentum as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg. “Our hotels, restaurants and other businesses will enjoy millions of dollars in additional sales, and we can all share in the sense of fun and celebration that country music brings.”

“Visit Sacramento is thrilled to realize our pre-pandemic plan of partnering with Danny Wimmer Presents to add a second destination music festival in Sacramento,” said Mike Testa, President & CEO of Visit Sacramento. “Events like these not only raise Sacramento’s profile as a leisure destination, they also make our market more attractive to prospective conventions, business relocations, private development and more, on top of building community pride by hosting a music festival with wide appeal.”

The festival will feature three stages of music, with the full lineup for 2022 to be announced in the coming weeks.

The festival will also offer experiences such as a craft beer hall featuring local breweries, a “farm-to-fork” dining experience from local Sacramento eateries, a dance hall saloon, mechanical bull rides and so much more.

GoldenSky will mark DWP, who are best known for their rock festivals, second foray into country music, following the launch of the Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival in Louisville, KY in 2019. Other DWP events include Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville.