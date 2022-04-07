Crank Media Expands Their Music, Film and TV Divisions With New Hires

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) – Vancouver-based global entertainment company Crank Media has expanded its music, film, and TV divisions with several new hires. Music and Entertainment industry veteran Paul Jessop joins the Crank team as Senior Director and will be based out of Toronto.

Jessop spent over two decades at Universal Music Canada (UMC). He was the promotions, marketing, and publicity representative for the iconic labels A&M, Island, and Motown, and then as the Vice President of Promotions, UMC. He now co-manages Quebec superstar Marie-Mai and manages Jonathan Roy. “I am thrilled to be part of this exciting young company. Being a “triple threat” in music, TV, and film, Crank Media and its talented team brings a whole new dimension of possibilities for artists and creators that others can’t offer,” says Jessop. “I look forward to building continued growth and success with the Crank team.”

Additional new Crank Media hires include Chelsea Heaslip as Digital Marketing Manager, to head up digital marketing for all divisions. Heaslip joins the team from Stingray Radio and Digital, where she worked with over 200 clients and the Stingray Radio Stations of Western Canada, bringing digital marketing campaigns to life. Keith Shaw is Head Writer, Crank Films and TV, bringing a wealth of experience in documentary and dramatic writing, including heading up Insight Film Studios’ in-house writing department. Sydney Schluter is Production Assistant Crank Films and TV and has experience in documentary television, most recently working on the Disney series Shogun.

There are several upcoming projects in the pipeline for Crank Media. To learn more, visit crankmedia.ca.