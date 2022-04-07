Machine Gun Kelly Breaks Records With New Album Mainstream Sellout

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) breaks the record for most career hits for a solo artist on Billboard’s Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart following the drop of his latest album, Mainstream Sellout. The album sits at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart, with 93,000 albums moved during the week of March 25-31, according to MRC Data, now called Luminate.

Mainstream Sellout, executive produced by Travis Barker, follows his 2020 album Tickets to my Downfall, which solidified MGK as a punk-pop force to be reckoned with – after some say Eminem chased him from the rap game. 2020’s LP spent 13 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock Albums chart, making it the fifth-longest reign since its inception.

As Mainstream sits firmly in the No. 1 spot, 14 of its songs have landed on the Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart. MGK also charted 14 songs with the release of Tickets to my Downfall. According to EmpireKing, Linkin Park holds the record for the most chart entries with 23 songs (August 2017) after the death of frontman Chester Bennington. MGK’s latest 14 are below.

No. 5, “Make Up Sex,” with blackbear

No. 6, “Maybe,” with Bring Me the Horizon

No. 10, “Emo Girl,” with WILLOW

No. 11, “Ay!,” with Lil Wayne

No. 15, “Drug Dealer,” feat. Lil Wayne

No. 16, “Fake Love Don’t Last,” with iann dior

No. 17, “Die in California,” feat. Gunna, Young Thug, and Landon Barker

No. 19, “God Save Me”

No. 20, “Twin Flame”

No. 22, “Born With Horns”

No. 23, “5150”

No. 25, “Mainstream Sellout”

No. 26, “Sid & Nancy”

No. 32, “WW4”

Of the 14 songs, 11 are debuts, bringing MGK’s entry total to 45 entries, the most among solo artists and second only to the Imagine Dragons (61) since the chart’s inception in 2009. He’s surpassed the likes of Twenty-One Pilots (44), The Lumineers (41), Linkin Park (35), Blink-182 (35), and John Mayer (34). Of his 45 entries, 13 have cracked the Top 10, the most among solo male artists.

Outside of his homeland, MGK has also charted on Australia’s ARIA Albums Chart for his first No. 1 in the country. MGK kicks off his headlining arena tour beginning June 8th – with a 41-date excursion across the US, inclusive of his 2022 Lollapalooza headlining spot. Supporting acts include (on a rotating basis): Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, WILLOW, Trippie Redd, blackbear, and more.