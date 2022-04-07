Ticketing Platform DICE Unveils New Logo and Rebranding Overhaul

(CelebrityAccess) – Ticketing platform Dice has unveiled a new logo, the first logo change in the company’s eight-year history.

The rebranding overhaul is being overseen by Dice’s Executive Creative Director, Patrick Duffy, alongside Dice’s creative team. The new branding leads with “find the fan in everyone,” which works alongside the platform’s drive to unlock and discover the best of music’s live culture.

The new logo has been named “the fan.” According to the media release, it takes its inspiration from the Dice diamond while giving it a unique character that intends to “capture the sense of anticipation that we feel in the moments before a show starts,” according to the media release. To fit in with this, a bespoke typeface has been developed, named “Foggy,” after Dice’s Global Head of Music, Andrew Foggin.

The team has also created several animations of the fan and a new set of colorful assets or “vibrations” to represent a fan’s energy while at a live show.

Duffy said: “Our new brand is all about what fans do day in, day out to celebrate their love of artists. Whether it’s making zines and hand-drawing signs to hold up at live shows or tattooing their bodies with their favorite lyrics, we wanted to create a new identity that captured the pure and simple expression of fandom in a way that remains true to the energy and emotion of live events. What we’ve landed on recognizes the vibrance of our fan community and the visceral emotion and feeling of togetherness that makes people return to live events again and again.”

The new creative has gone live on the Dice app and website. Check it out HERE.