Carson City’s Nashville Social Club Preparing for Spring Opening

CARSON CITY (CelebrityAccess) – Northern Nevada is about to welcome what hopes to be their new “go-to” live venue, The Nashville Social Club. The new club and restaurant will offer locals and visitors first-rate food and live shows.

Entertainment Director Evangeline Elston tells CarsonNow.org, “We will have a broad focus on Americana and American roots music. I look forward to bringing touring headliner acts from across the country while regularly showcasing local artists.”

Co-owner Kitty McKay said, “Though the idea for our new venture has been years in the making, these plans for opening the Nashville Social Club couldn’t be better timed,” she said. “It will help lift the community out of our pandemic blues by providing a place for people to feel at home, enjoy great food and music, and be surrounded by welcoming staff — the “warm vibe tribe.” McKay owns the Nashville Social Club with her husband, longtime music executive John Procaccini.

The social club is situated in the crosshairs of significant north/south and east/west highways, hoping to attract an eclectic mix of touring acts in folk, country, singer/songwriter, blues, bluegrass, jazz, rock and roll, and Americana genres. The music hall seats 200 and offers a dance floor and restaurant. The dining area also provides a separate “Soft Note” stage for more minor acts.

Ticketed shows at the music hall will offer a VIP experience with premium seating, general admission, or standing room. The hall can be set up with theatre-style seating for the whole concert experience or dancing with the floor open and limited seating.

The website is up and running as of press time, but no calendar entries yet. Keep updated by visiting them at thenashvilleclub.com.

