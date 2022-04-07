Ireland Is Paying Musicians And Artists $354 A Week To Be Musicians And Artists

(Hypebot) — Then presidential candidate Andrew Yang help popularized the concept of a universal basic income in the US and the positive impact that income support would have on musicians, artists and other creators is undeniable.

Ireland’s Government is taking that challenge seriously with a pilot program that will support its musicians. artists and creative arts workers.

The Basic Income for the Arts scheme will give 2,000 eligible creatives selected at random €325 / £270 / $354 a week for three years.

While Yang found many voters receptive to the idea of universal basic income, it’s very hard to imagine a US elected official offering this level of support:

“I want the arts not just to recover (from the pandemic), but to flourish,” said Irish Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht Sport and Media Catherine Martin. “That is why I secured funding to help realize this scheme, which was a key priority for me in the Budget.”

Starving musicians in the US and elsewhere can find information on becoming an Irish citizen here.

